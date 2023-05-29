Maharashtra: Man held for bludgeoning healer to death in Palghar

The Palghar Police arrested the accused from Shirsad village in the district on Sunday, an official said

A man has been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning a 60-year-old healer to death in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday, the PTI inputs.

The Palghar Police arrested the accused from Shirsad village in the district on Sunday, an official said, according to the PTI.

The victim Bhiva Bikya Wayda was found dead on the side of the road leading up to Usagaon lake on May 25, senior inspector Prafulla Wagh of Mandvi police station said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and a probe was initiated, he said.

The police zeroed in on the accused based on the CCTV footage from the scene, the official said.

The accused approached the victim after his wife left him six months into the marriage. He gave the healer Rs 2,000 to perform some rituals to bring back his wife and when it did not yield any results, he decided to kill the victim, he said.

On May 24, the accused invited the victim for a drink and attacked him with a cement block, killing him on the spot, the official said, adding that the accused had also been involved in a murder in 2017, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile in an another incident, police have arrested a 37-year-old man after he allegedly killed his wife in Thane after frequent quarrels over her not being able to conceive, the police official told the ANI on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Ronitraj Mandal who has been booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to ANI.

"Ambernath police arrested the accused and registered a case under section 302 of IPC and started a further investigation," Thane Police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday evening after the couple engaged in an argument.

"The deceased was not able to conceive, due to which there used to be frequent quarrels between the couple. Around 6 o'clock on Sunday evening, there was a quarrel between the two again about the same thing and the accused husband got angry. After that, he attacked his wife with a sharp-edged weapon and killed her," the police said.

The police further said that the accused will be produced before the court today.

However, further investigation into the case is underway.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)