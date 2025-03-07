Breaking News
J&K: CM Omar Abdullah presents first budget in six years; calls it roadmap for economic growth

Updated on: 07 March,2025 12:54 PM IST  |  Jammu
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday presented the first budget of Jammu and Kashmir in six years and said it is a roadmap for economic growth and a true reflection of people's aspirations.


Presenting the budget in the legislative assembly here, Abdullah, who holds the finance portfolio, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for their support in various sectors.


"I am happy to present the budget for the first time as the finance minister of J&K. This is a roadmap for economic growth and a true reflection of people's aspirations," said the chief minister, who started his budget speech with a Persian couplet.


This is the first budget of the National Conference government after it came to power in October last year, ending six years of central rule.

The last budget session took place in 2018 under the then PDP-BJP government in the erstwhile state of J&K, which was split into two union territories after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

"Our challenges are vast and our limitations are many but we must collectively pledge to confront these challenges head on with unwavering resolve," Abdullah told the House.

He said he has endeavoured to prepare this maiden budget as a "true reflection of the dreams of our people, the needs of our future generations and the aspirations of every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir".

The restoration of statehood to J&K is a deeply cherished aspiration of the people and "our government remains resolute in working towards its fulfilment", he said.

Before presenting the budget, Abdullah said in a post on X that he could have never imagined that he would be presenting the budget one day.

"A little more than 7 years ago, tongue firmly in cheek, I was imitating the ritual of Finance Ministers holding up their briefcases as they enter Assemblies & Parliament to deliver the budget. Never in a million years did I ever imagine I'd be doing this for real," he said.

He also shared a picture of himself carrying a briefcase as he walked with the late BJP leader Devender Singh Rana.

