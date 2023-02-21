CM orders notice to IAS, IPS officers for public spat

While Roopa is the managing director at Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation, Sindhuri serves as the commissioner in Muzrai Department

IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri

Karnataka Chief Minister has ordered issuance of notices to IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri for indulging in a public spat.

“The public spat between two officers has come as an embarrassment to the government. We cannot tolerate irresponsible behaviour of the officers. I have asked the Chief Secretary to issue notices to both,” he said. While Roopa is the managing director at Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation, Sindhuri serves as the commissioner in Muzrai Department.

Roopa has taken to social media alleging several “wrongdoings” by Sindhuri and made personal remarks. She accused Sindhuri of misconduct and released personal pictures of her, claiming that the latter had shared them with a few male officers.

‘Personal hatred’

Terming the allegations as baseless, Sindhuri alleged that Roopa is making such comments against her out of personal hatred, and was behaving as if she had lost her mental balance. The two have accused each other of violating the Civil Services Conduct rules, and that they had brought it to the notice of the appropriate authorities.

Sindhuri has said that she will take legal and other actions with appropriate authorities for Roopa’s actions amounting to misconduct and criminal offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Earlier too, both officers had indulged in a public spat.

