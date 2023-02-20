Breaking News
Man throws acid on minor girl in Karnataka's Ramanagara, held

20 February,2023
According to information, the accused has been identified as Sumanth, a resident of Kurupete in Kanakapura who threw acid on a 17-year-old girl for rejecting his marriage proposal

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A miscreant allegedly threw acid on a minor girl for allegedly rejecting his marriage proposal in Karnataka's Ramanagara district, the police said.


The girl recently rejected the man's marriage proposal, which led to the crime, officials said on Sunday.



According to information, the accused has been identified as Sumanth, a resident of Kurupete in Kanakapura who threw acid on a 17-year-old girl for rejecting his marriage proposal.


According to the Ramanagara superintendent of police (SP), Karthik Reddy, the accused is a mechanic by profession and proposed to the girl for marriage but she rejected it.

He further said that the girl suffered burns on her face and her eyes due to acid. The victim was shifted to Ophthalmic Hospital in Bengaluru after receiving initial treatment at the local hospital.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against the accused, the police added.

karnataka india bengaluru national news India news

