Goa Police rescue two Hyderabad residents, detain 11 persons who took them hostage

After receiving information from Hyderabad Police, the Goa cops formed a team and tracked down the accused to Bambolim area near capital Panaji, he said.

Representation pic

Goa Police have rescued two Hyderabad residents and detained 11 persons who had allegedly taken them hostage following a dispute with the victims' employer, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan told reporters on Saturday evening that the First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered in Hyderabad.

The accused had some dispute with complainant Jayram Kumar over mining activities. They allegedly called two of his employees to Goa, took them hostage and demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore from Kumar to release them, the official said.

Also Read: Bihar police warns against ‘vulgar’ songs in festivities

After receiving information from Hyderabad Police, the Goa cops formed a team and tracked down the accused to Bambolim area near capital Panaji, he said.

The main accused in the case was also being investigated for alleged involvement with the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), Valsan said.

All the accused would be handed over to the Hyderabad Police for further investigation, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever