Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Goa Police rescue two Hyderabad residents detain 11 persons who took them hostage

Goa Police rescue two Hyderabad residents, detain 11 persons who took them hostage

Updated on: 19 February,2023 09:09 AM IST  |  Panaji
PTI |

Top

After receiving information from Hyderabad Police, the Goa cops formed a team and tracked down the accused to Bambolim area near capital Panaji, he said.

Goa Police rescue two Hyderabad residents, detain 11 persons who took them hostage

Representation pic


Goa Police have rescued two Hyderabad residents and detained 11 persons who had allegedly taken them hostage following a dispute with the victims' employer, an official said.


Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan told reporters on Saturday evening that the First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered in Hyderabad.



The accused had some dispute with complainant Jayram Kumar over mining activities. They allegedly called two of his employees to Goa, took them hostage and demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore from Kumar to release them, the official said.


Also Read: Bihar police warns against ‘vulgar’ songs in festivities

After receiving information from Hyderabad Police, the Goa cops formed a team and tracked down the accused to Bambolim area near capital Panaji, he said.

The main accused in the case was also being investigated for alleged involvement with the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), Valsan said.

All the accused would be handed over to the Hyderabad Police for further investigation, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

panaji goa national news hyderabad india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK