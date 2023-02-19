Breaking News
Bihar police warns against ‘vulgar’ songs in festivities

Updated on: 19 February,2023 08:41 AM IST  |  Patna
Agencies |

According to Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters), JS Gangwar, all songs that “crossed the boundaries of decency would be deemed vulgar and evoke action accordingly”.

Representation pic


In view of the festive mood that will prevail in Bihar from Maha Shivaratri on Saturday and continue till Holi, the police has warned that those playing songs in “vulgar” taste could land one in trouble.


According to Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters), JS Gangwar, all songs that “crossed the boundaries of decency would be deemed vulgar and evoke action accordingly”.



“Police personnel will patrol areas in their jurisdiction and keep a close watch on various pandals that come up during the period. It is advisable that people refrain from playing songs that are outright vulgar and hurt sentiments,” he told reporters.

A missive had recently been sent to police officers across all districts by the special branch, which said stern action was advised against those who played songs with casteist and communal overtones.

