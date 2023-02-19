Road crash leaves three dead in Uttar Pradesh

The truck driver has been detained and the truck seized

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Three persons were killed and another was injured when a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday evening when the motorcyclists were returning from a marriage ceremony.

The truck driver has been detained and the truck seized.

Also Read: Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case

The deceased have been identified as Sumit (21), Ansh (8) and Parul (20), police said and added that the bodies have been sent for postmortem, Circle officer (crime) Ajay Kumar Chauhan said.

The injured person has been hospitalised, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.