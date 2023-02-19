Breaking News
Road crash leaves three dead in Uttar Pradesh

Updated on: 19 February,2023 08:34 AM IST  |  Bulandshahr
PTI |

The truck driver has been detained and the truck seized

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Three persons were killed and another was injured when a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.


The accident took place on Saturday evening when the motorcyclists were returning from a marriage ceremony.



The truck driver has been detained and the truck seized.


The deceased have been identified as Sumit (21), Ansh (8) and Parul (20), police said and added that the bodies have been sent for postmortem, Circle officer (crime) Ajay Kumar Chauhan said.

The injured person has been hospitalised, he added.

