Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC installs dewatering pumps at 50 spots in city
Mumbai: Man dies after being crushed by BEST bus in Cuffe Parade
Mumbai Crime: Two held for brutal murder of 27-year-old woman in Naigaon
Mumbai: BMC is failing PPP model in city hospital
Mumbai Crime: 20 years later, man caught for friend’s murder
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > CM Yogi Adityanath Birthday Check details about his political career

CM Yogi Adityanath Birthday: Check details about his political career

Updated on: 04 June,2023 12:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

CM Yogi Adityanath was born on June 5, 1972, in Panchur, a small town in the district of Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. On CM Yogi Adityanath birthday, read a few details about his political career in India

CM Yogi Adityanath Birthday: Check details about his political career

File Photo

Listen to this article
CM Yogi Adityanath Birthday: Check details about his political career
x
00:00

CM Yogi Adityanath currently serves as the 22nd Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).


CM Yogi Adityanath was first elected to the Lok Sabha from the Gorakhpur constituency in 1998 and has been re-elected to the Lok Sabha from the same constituency five times since then.


He was born on June 5, 1972, in Panchur, a small town in the district of Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. On CM Yogi Adityanath birthday, read a few details about his political career in India:


- Yogi Adityanath was appointed as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in March 2017.

- Prior to that, CM Yogi Adityanath had served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gorakhpur for five consecutive terms from the year 1998 to 2017. Besides, begin a politician, CM Adityanath is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath Math, a Hindu temple situated in Gorakhpur.

- CM Adityanath has been with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one of the strongest political parties in India, since his youth.

- CM Adityanath started his political career as a student leader in the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) - Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

- He became a member of the BJP in 1991 and was elected to the lower house of the Parliament for the first time in 1998.

- CM Yogi Adityanath is known for his Hindutva ideology due to which he has been associated with several controversial statements.

- As his government rules in Uttar Pradesh, CM Adityanath has been strongly vocal about cow protection and has advocated for a nationwide ban on cow slaughter.

- He was appointed as the CM of Uttar Pradesh in March 2017 after his political party - BJP won a landslide victory in the state assembly elections.

- CM Yogi Adityanath's political career spans over two decades in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Do you believe Indian classical dance forms need to get more attention?
india national news uttar pradesh yogi adityanath India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK