CM Yogi Adityanath Birthday: Check details about his political career

CM Yogi Adityanath was born on June 5, 1972, in Panchur, a small town in the district of Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. On CM Yogi Adityanath birthday, read a few details about his political career in India

CM Yogi Adityanath currently serves as the 22nd Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

CM Yogi Adityanath was first elected to the Lok Sabha from the Gorakhpur constituency in 1998 and has been re-elected to the Lok Sabha from the same constituency five times since then.

- Yogi Adityanath was appointed as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in March 2017.

- Prior to that, CM Yogi Adityanath had served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gorakhpur for five consecutive terms from the year 1998 to 2017. Besides, begin a politician, CM Adityanath is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath Math, a Hindu temple situated in Gorakhpur.

- CM Adityanath has been with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one of the strongest political parties in India, since his youth.

- CM Adityanath started his political career as a student leader in the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) - Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

- He became a member of the BJP in 1991 and was elected to the lower house of the Parliament for the first time in 1998.

- CM Yogi Adityanath is known for his Hindutva ideology due to which he has been associated with several controversial statements.

- As his government rules in Uttar Pradesh, CM Adityanath has been strongly vocal about cow protection and has advocated for a nationwide ban on cow slaughter.

- He was appointed as the CM of Uttar Pradesh in March 2017 after his political party - BJP won a landslide victory in the state assembly elections.

- CM Yogi Adityanath's political career spans over two decades in the state of Uttar Pradesh.