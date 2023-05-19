Breaking News
Coast guard rescues 2 injured Indian crew members from foreign vessel

Updated on: 19 May,2023 09:56 AM IST  |  Kochi
As per the statement, the crew members suffered "critical second-degree burns" while working in the engine room.

Coast guard rescues 2 injured Indian crew members from foreign vessel

Representation pic/iStock

Indian Coast Guard on Thursday rescued two injured Indian nationals from a commercial ship near the Kochi seashore in a swift coordinated operation, a statement from the Southern Naval Command said.


As per the statement, the crew members suffered "critical second-degree burns" while working in the engine room. The vessel, MT Xante, was on passage from UAE to Chennai. Medical distress was received by Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Mumbai from the vessel, it said.



"In a swift coordinated operation, two Indian Nationals namely Ambrose Antony (48) and Pradeep Jaiswal (32) were successfully evacuated from MT Xante off Kochi. The crew suffered critical second-degree burns while working in the engine room," the statement informed.


"Instantaneously Indian Coast Guard Ship C-162 based at Kochi, sailed in medical configuration with a medical team embarked for transfer of injured persons from MT Xante. The medical team examined the patient and accessed the feasibility of transferring the patients at sea. Adhering to all safety precautions to avoid the aggravation of injuries patients were brought to Coast Guard Jetty Kochi and the patients were shifted to the Hospital," the statement added.

