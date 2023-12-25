Cold wave tightens grip on north India, Delhi shivers in dense fog with 'very poor' air quality

The temperature in Delhi on Monday morning was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

As the cold wave tightened its grip on North India, the national capital woke up to an even colder morning accompanied by dense fog on Monday, reported news agency ANI.

The temperature in Delhi on Monday morning was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Visibility dropped to 125 meters in several parts of Delhi, and most parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) also experienced low visibility, reported ANI.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature had settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius.

Due to the chilling cold, many sought refuge at night shelters in various parts of the national capital.

Similar scenes unfolded elsewhere, with locals gathering near fires in the Lodhi Road area to seek comfort, reported ANI.

Visuals from Lodhi Road, Munirka, RK Puram, and Ring Road near AIIMS depicted a thick layer of fog hanging overhead, with only a few vehicles and commuters venturing out into the streets, reported ANI.

Additionally, Delhi's air quality on Monday remained in the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering around 400, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), reported ANI.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe, and above 450 severe-plus.

In response to the prevailing conditions, all non-essential construction work has been banned in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures continued to decline in most parts of Kashmir for a second consecutive night even as dense fog disrupted daily life in the Valley early on Monday, officials said, reported PTI.

Srinagar -- Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital -- recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius, a slight decrease from the previous night's minus 2.1 degrees, they said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius -- down from the previous night's minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, reported PTI.

According to the officials, Pahalgam was the coldest place in the Kashmir Valley, reported PTI.



Gulmarg, the famous ski resort in Baramulla district, recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, the officials said, reported PTI.

