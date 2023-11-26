Coming home to a hero’s goodbye

After a wreath-laying ceremony, Pranjal was accorded a guard of honour by the Army and the state government.

People salute Captain MV Pranjal as his coffin passes by after he was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Pic/PTI

A large number of people paid their last respects to Captain MV Pranjal, who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, amid emotional outpouring and poignant scenes on Saturday. His mortal remains were flown to Bengaluru on Friday night, and later taken to his parent’s residence in Anekal taluk on Saturday, where hundreds of mourners filed past his body and paid tributes.

After a wreath-laying ceremony, Pranjal was accorded a guard of honour by the Army and the state government. Later, the mortal remains were taken in a decorated military vehicle to Somasundarapalya crematorium, near Kudlu, where the last rites were performed, amid gun salute.

Many people, particularly youths and school students, had gathered along the stretch, and flower petals were showered on the vehicle at several places, amid chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, “Amar Rahe Amar Rahe— Captain Pranjal Amar Rahe.” The 29-year-old from 63 Rashtriya Rifles, who lost his life during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Rajouri sector on Wednesday, is survived by his wife and parents.

The opposition BJP has postponed its protest against the state government over the Cabinet decision to withdraw consent for a CBI probe against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, in view of last rites of the martyred soldier today.

