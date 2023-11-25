Pakistan pushing foreign terrorists into J&K: Lt G Upendra Dwivedi

Two terrorists, including a Pakistan-based top LeT commander Quari trained in Afghanistan, were killed by security forces during the encounter.

J&K, Northern Army commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi

Pakistan is making attempts to push foreign terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi said on Friday, and highlighted that there is a presence of retired soldiers of that country in militant ranks.

He made the remarks after paying his last respects to the five army personnel, including two captains, killed in gunfights with terrorists during an encounter in the Bajimaal area of Rajouri district’s Dharmsal belt on Wednesday and Thursday. Two terrorists, including a Pakistan-based top LeT commander Quari trained in Afghanistan, were killed by security forces during the encounter.

Talking to reporters, the Lt General said operations have been intensified in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch to clear region of over two dozen foreign terrorists within a year. The killing of the two terrorists is a major setback for Pakistan’s plans to destabilise the region, said Dwivedi.

