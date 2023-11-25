Breaking News
Mumbai Crime Branch rescues builder soon after kidnap
Weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm and lightning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar
Mumbai: EOW arrests contractor in oxygen plant 'scam'
Mumbai: Couple who sold children for buying drugs arrested, six others held for trafficking
Maharashtra ATS nab suspect from Kerala who threatened to blow up Mumbai airport
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Pakistan pushing foreign terrorists into JK Lt G Upendra Dwivedi

Pakistan pushing foreign terrorists into J&K: Lt G Upendra Dwivedi

Updated on: 25 November,2023 05:14 AM IST  |  Jammu and Kashmir
Agencies |

Top

Two terrorists, including a Pakistan-based top LeT commander Quari trained in Afghanistan, were killed by security forces during the encounter.

Pakistan pushing foreign terrorists into J&K: Lt G Upendra Dwivedi

J&K, Northern Army commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi

Listen to this article
Pakistan pushing foreign terrorists into J&K: Lt G Upendra Dwivedi
x
00:00

Pakistan is making attempts to push foreign terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi said on Friday, and highlighted that there is a presence of retired soldiers of that country in militant ranks.


He made the remarks after paying his last respects to the five army personnel, including two captains, killed in gunfights with terrorists during an encounter in the Bajimaal area of Rajouri district’s Dharmsal belt on Wednesday and Thursday. Two terrorists, including a Pakistan-based top LeT commander Quari trained in Afghanistan, were killed by security forces during the encounter.


Talking to reporters, the Lt General said operations have been intensified in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch to clear region of over two dozen foreign terrorists within a year. The killing of the two terrorists is a major setback for Pakistan’s plans to destabilise the region, said Dwivedi.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news pakistan jammu and kashmir indian army

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK