Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 91.50 in National Capital

Updated on: 01 April,2023 08:51 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit.

Petroleum and oil marketing companies reduced the price of Commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 91.50 per unit with immediate effect from Saturday, sources said. A 19 kg of Commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2,028 in the national capital. However, no changes have been made in the prices of the domestic LPG cylinders, sources said.


The Petroleum and oil marketing companies had on March 1 this year hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit. Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit.



The prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced the last time in September 1 last year by Rs 91.50. On August 1, 2022, too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by Rs 36. Prior to that, on July 6, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by Rs 8.5 per unit.

