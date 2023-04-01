Communal violence on table for BJP with 2024 polls approaching, alleges Sibal

Violence and arson was reported from West Bengal's Howrah district after clashes broke out between two groups during Ram Navami festivities, with the BJP and the TMC trading barbs over it

File Photo

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday alleged that communal violence was on the table for the BJP with the 2024 general elections approaching, and recent incidents in West Bengal and Gujarat were a "trailer."

Violence and arson was reported from West Bengal's Howrah district after clashes broke out between two groups during Ram Navami festivities, with the BJP and the TMC trading barbs over it.

Violence during Ram Navami festivities on Thursday was also reported from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Also Read: Are your controversial statements meant to strengthen judiciary: Kapil Sibal's dig at Law Minister Rijiju

In a tweet, Sibal said, "As we approach 2024. For the BJP, on the table: 1) communal violence 2) hate speech 3) baiting minorities 4) target opposition by use of ED,

CBI, election commission. Trailer: Burning of Bengal, stoking communal violence in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat."

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and 2 regimes, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

Sibal recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.