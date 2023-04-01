Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Man who ‘molested’ woman at Bandra pub nabbed in Jaipur
Mumbai: Not taking medicines? Expect a call from BMC’s war room
Mumbai: In pre-bid meeting, Bandra residents raise objections
Mumbai: Show-cause notice gives doctor 24 hours to reply
Grant Road murder case: The man who was stabbed thrice and lived to tell the tale
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Communal violence on table for BJP with 2024 polls approaching alleges Sibal

Communal violence on table for BJP with 2024 polls approaching, alleges Sibal

Updated on: 01 April,2023 11:02 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Violence and arson was reported from West Bengal's Howrah district after clashes broke out between two groups during Ram Navami festivities, with the BJP and the TMC trading barbs over it

Communal violence on table for BJP with 2024 polls approaching, alleges Sibal

File Photo


Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday alleged that communal violence was on the table for the BJP with the 2024 general elections approaching, and recent incidents in West Bengal and Gujarat were a "trailer."


Violence and arson was reported from West Bengal's Howrah district after clashes broke out between two groups during Ram Navami festivities, with the BJP and the TMC trading barbs over it.



Violence during Ram Navami festivities on Thursday was also reported from Gujarat and Maharashtra.


Also Read: Are your controversial statements meant to strengthen judiciary: Kapil Sibal's dig at Law Minister Rijiju

In a tweet, Sibal said, "As we approach 2024. For the BJP, on the table: 1) communal violence 2) hate speech 3) baiting minorities 4) target opposition by use of ED,

CBI, election commission. Trailer: Burning of Bengal, stoking communal violence in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat."

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and 2 regimes, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

Sibal recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news kapil sibal national news new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK