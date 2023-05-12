Compartment exam to be called supplementary exam now: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also decided to offer more opportunities to students to improve their performance in board exams

The CBSE has decided to change the nomenclature of the 'compartment' exam to 'supplementary' exam based on recommendations made in the NEP-2020, a senior official said on Friday.

"As per recommendations made by the National Education Policy (NEP), the CBSE has changed the nomenclature of the compartment exam to supplementary exam. Students will be provided more opportunities to improve their performance in supplementary examinations," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

While Class 10 students will get an opportunity to improve their performance in two subjects in the supplementary exam, Class 12 students will get the chance to improve their scores in one subject.

"For students who are placed in the supplementary category and those who wish to improve their performances, the exam will be conducted in July and the dates will be announced soon," he added.

