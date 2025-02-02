Breaking News
Budget 2025: Family friends across three fenerations welcome health, tax reforms, seek more for businesses and rural education
Mumbai: Every home to pay between Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for solid waste, says BMC
Budget 2025: Mixed reactions from Mumbai residents, professionals
Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
No mention of Maharashtra in Union budget is 'outright insult': Aaditya
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Complaint filed against Sonia Gandhi in Bihar court for remark on President Droupadi Murmu

Complaint filed against Sonia Gandhi in Bihar court for remark on President Droupadi Murmu

Updated on: 02 February,2025 12:00 PM IST  |  Muzaffarpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed a complaint on Saturday against Gandhi seeking registration of an FIR against her for allegedly disrespecting the country's highest constitutional authority

Complaint filed against Sonia Gandhi in Bihar court for remark on President Droupadi Murmu

Sonia Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Complaint filed against Sonia Gandhi in Bihar court for remark on President Droupadi Murmu
x
00:00

A complaint was filed against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district for her 'poor thing' remark on President Droupadi Murmu, reported news agency PTI.


Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed a complaint on Saturday against Gandhi seeking registration of an FIR against her for allegedly disrespecting the country's highest constitutional authority, reported PTI.


Ojha also named Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as co-accused and sought legal action against them as well.


"Sonia Gandhi has insulted President Murmu by making the 'poor thing' remark. It's a disrespect to the highest constitutional authority in the country. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are co-accused in it. A case should be registered against them under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," Ojha told reporters after filing the complaint before the CJM court in Muzaffarpur, reported PTI.

The court will hear the matter on February 10.

After the President's joint address to Parliament ahead of the Budget session, Sonia Gandhi was asked by reporters outside the House about Murmu's nearly hour-long speech.

"The President was getting very tired by the end... she could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress chief, was heard saying in clips in what appeared to be a reference to how long the address was, reported PTI.

Rahul Gandhi described the speech as "boring" in one of the clips. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present there.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan had, later, released a statement, calling the remark "unacceptable" and saying that Murmu was not tired. Rashtrapati Bhavan condemned the remark, without naming Sonia Gandhi.

"While reacting to the media on the Hon'ble President's address to Parliament, some prominent leaders of the Congress party have made comments that clearly hurt the dignity of the high office, and therefore are unacceptable," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sonia gandhi Droupadi Murmu india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK