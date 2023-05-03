Complying with arbitration order on Go First; prioritising engine deliveries for all customers: P&W

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 May,2023 01:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sources close to Pratt & Whitney (P&W) claimed that Go First has a lengthy history of missing its financial obligations to the engine maker

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A day after Go First filed for insolvency proceedings and cancelled flights citing non-availability of P&W engines, the US-based engine maker on Wednesday said it is complying with the arbitration order regarding the airline and continues to prioritise delivery schedules for all customers.


Sources close to Pratt & Whitney (P&W) claimed that Go First has a lengthy history of missing its financial obligations to the engine maker.



On Tuesday, Go First, which has been grappling with engine issues since January 2020, said it has been forced to move the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), as P&W refused to comply with an order issued by an emergency arbitrator at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).


"Pratt & Whitney is committed to the success of our airline customers, and we continue to prioritize delivery schedules for all customers. P&W is complying with the March 2023 arbitration ruling related to Go First. As this is now a matter of litigation, we will not comment further," the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Tuesday, Go First said the arbitrator had ordered P&W to take all reasonable steps to release and dispatch without delay to the airline at least 10 serviceable spare leased engines by April 27 and another 10 spare leased engines per month until December 2023.

Go First had also said that if P&W had followed the directions laid down in the award, Go First would have been able to return to full operations by August/September 2023 leading to the airline's financial rehabilitation and survival.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

