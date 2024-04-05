BJP spokesperson claimed that Congress which ruled the country for several decades did not not fulfil the promises made in its earlier manifestos for assembly and Lok Sabha elections

Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP spokesperson. Pic/X

Listen to this article Congress manifesto is 'bundle of lies', prepared to create confusion among voters: BJP x 00:00

The BJP on Friday dubbed the Congress' manifesto a 'bundle of lies' and alleged that the grand old party which ruled the country for several decades did not not fulfil the promises made in its earlier manifestos, be it assembly or Lok Sabha elections.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Congress manifesto is a bundle of lies. It has been prepared to create confusion among the voters," he said at a press conference. He also said that Congress, which ruled the country for several decades is talking about 'nyay' (justice) today, but the Congress-led governments did not do justice when in power, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress released in manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 earlier on Friday, which they names as 'Nyay Patra'. The manifesto was released in the presence of party leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal at the party headquarter at New Delhi. The manifesto focuses on five 'pillars of justice' and 25 guarantees under them.

The Congress manifesto stated that Lok Sabha Elections 2024 presents an opportunity to 'radically change the style of governance that has been in evidence over the past decade'. It appealed to the people to 'look beyond religion, language, caste' and urged them to 'choose wisely' and elect a 'democratic government'.

As per PTI report, speaking at the manifesto launch programme, Rahul Gandhi said that the Lok Sabha polls are between forces who are trying to destroy the Constitution and democracy and those protecting them. The Congress also claimed that constitutional values have been pushed to the background and majoritarianism has taken over.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls called for the defeat of the ruling BJP and strengthening of the Left, a call which was also made in its manifesto for 2019, and alleged the secular character of democracy was affected both the times. This time, the appeal in the manifesto, which was released on Thursday, emphasises that India is facing an 'existential crisis', PTI report said.

(With PTI inputs)