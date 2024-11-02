The opposition party claimed that the EC’s reply was written in a tone that is condescending and warned that if the poll panel persists with such language then it would have no choice but to seek legal recourse to expunge such remarks

Mallikarjun Kharge

Listen to this article Congress warns of action against EC over Haryana poll irregularities x 00:00

The Congress on Friday hit out at the Election Commission after it rejected allegations over irregularities in the Haryana assembly polls, saying if the poll panel’s goal is to “strip itself of the last vestiges of neutrality”, then it is doing a “remarkable job” at creating that impression.

ADVERTISEMENT

The opposition party claimed that the EC’s reply was written in a tone that is condescending and warned that if the poll panel persists with such language then it would have no choice but to seek legal recourse to expunge such remarks.

“We have carefully studied your response to our complaints. Not surprisingly, the ECI has given a clean chit to itself....The tone and tenor of the ECI’s response, the language used, and the allegations made against the INC compel us to submit the counter-response.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever