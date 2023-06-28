Vegetable vendors and wholesalers have blamed the rains for the disruption in tomato supply, leading to prices of the kitchen staple skyrocketing in retail markets of many cities

In Delhi, local vendors are selling tomatoes for Rs 80-Rs 120, depending on the quality and the localities. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Congress blames PM Modi's 'wrong policies' for rising tomato prices x 00:00

The Congress on Tuesday attacked the government over the rising prices of tomatoes, alleging that it was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “wrong policies”. Vegetable vendors and wholesalers have blamed the rains for the disruption in tomato supply, leading to prices of the kitchen staple skyrocketing in retail markets of many cities.

Mahila Congress chief Netta D’Souza said pulses disappeared, flour disappeared, oil disappeared, vegetables also disappeared from the poor’s plate. “Modi ji, you talk big about the economy in foreign countries, but inflation is going out of your control. Nirmala ji, after onions, should we stop eating tomatoes too?” she said. The spurt in prices of tomato is a temporary seasonal phenomenon and rates will cool down soon, a top government official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Delhi, local vendors are selling tomatoes for Rs 80-Rs 120 per kg, depending on the quality and the localities. Anil Malhotra, a member of the Azadpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), said tomato prices shoot up every monsoon but it was never this high. “There is a major dip in supply due to the rains. Around half of our stock, which we got from Himachal Pradesh, got damaged,” Malhotra said. Agencies

Tweet talk

Jairam Ramesh, Cong leader @Jairam_Ramesh: The PM had described Tomato, Onion and Potato as ‘TOP’ priority. But because of his wrong policies, first tomatoes get thrown on the road then sold for Rs 100 per kg!

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever