Congress Candidate List 2024: Check state-wise candidate name and constituency

The Indian National Congress (INC) has released two lists of its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024

In preparation for the highly anticipated Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Indian National Congress (INC) has released two lists of its candidates for the upcoming polls.

On March 12, ahead of the Election Commission of India's announcement of poll dates, the Congress announced its second list of 43 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, including Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara and Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav from Rajasthan's Jalore.

In the second list of Congress candidates, the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has been fielded from Assam's Jorhat and Pradyut Bordoloi from Nagaon.

Meanwhile, Rahul Kaswan, who had switched over from the BJP, has been fielded from Churu in Rajasthan.

The second list of party's candidates was released, a day after the Congress' central election committee, chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, met at the party headquarters here to finalise the candidates.

In the meeting, discussions were held for more than 60 seats in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Assam and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu.

The seats announced on Tuesday include 13 from Assam, 10 from Madhya Pradesh, 10 from Rajasthan, seven from Gujarat and three from Uttarakhand, besides one from Daman and Diu, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said at a press conference.

Check complete second list of Congress candidates below-

Meanwhile, days before releasing its second list of candidates, the Congress, had on March 8, released it's first list for 39 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Of the total 39 candidates announced, 15 are from Kerala, seven from Karnataka and six from Chhattisgarh, four from Telangana. Two from Meghalaya and one each from Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim and Lakshwadeep.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal announced that senior party leader Rahul Gandhi will run again in the Wayanad constituency, where he previously won in 2019.

The list of 39 candidates was announced during the party's Central Election Committee meeting on Thursday.

Shivkumar Dahariya has been fielded from Jangir-Champa, Jyotsana Mahant from Korba, Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon, Rajendra Sahu from Durg, Vikas Upadhay from Raipur, and Tamradhwaj Sahu from Mahasamund.

In the party's second list, Congress, had also released the names of it's candidates for seven Karnataka seats, including DK Suresh from Bengaluru Rural.

Check complete list of Congress' first list below-

Note: Further lists of Congress candidates would be updated as released.

