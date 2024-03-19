Breaking News
CPI M Candidate List 2024 Check state wise candidate name and constituency
CPI-M Candidate List 2024: Check state-wise candidate name and constituency

Updated on: 19 March,2024 11:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Voting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases beginning April 19 and ending June 1

Pic/X@cpimspeak

As India gears up for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), stands at a crucial juncture in its political journey. With a history deeply rooted in the country's socialist and communist movements, the CPI(M) continues to advocate for leftist principles and policies, aiming to provide an alternative to mainstream politics dominated by centrist and right-wing parties.


Founded in 1964, the CPI(M) emerged from a split within the Communist Party of India (CPI) over ideological differences, particularly regarding the party's approach towards parliamentary democracy and armed struggle. Since then, the CPI(M) has positioned itself as the vanguard of the Indian working class, championing the cause of socialism, secularism, and social justice.


The CPI(M) has consistently advocated for policies aimed at addressing socio-economic inequalities, promoting rural development, and protecting the rights of workers and marginalized communities. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the party is expected to focus on issues such as agrarian reform, job creation, healthcare, and education.


Also Read: AAP Candidate List 2024: Check state-wise candidate name and constituency

As the Communist Party of India (Marxist) prepares for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, it faces both challenges and opportunities. With its steadfast commitment to leftist ideology and social justice, the CPI(M) seeks to carve out a space for itself in India's diverse political landscape.

The party's ability to mobilize support, articulate a compelling vision for the future, and forge strategic alliances will be crucial in determining its electoral prospects. Whether the CPI(M) can emerge as a significant force in the upcoming elections remains to be seen, but its presence and influence in Indian politics continue to be felt, shaping debates and policies on issues of critical importance to the nation.

Voting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases beginning April 19 and ending June 1. The counting of polls will be held on June 4.

Sr. No. Candidate Name Constituency
     
State West Bengal  
1. Debraj Burman Jalpaiguri
2. SM Sadhi Krishnanagar
3. Sujan Chakraborty Dumdum
4. Srijan Bhattacharya Jadavpur
5. Saira Shah Halim Kolkata South
6. Sabyasachi Chatterjee Howrah
7. Dipsita Dhar Sreerampur
8. Manodeep Ghosh Hoogly
9. Sayan Banerjee Tamluk
10. Nilanjan Dasgupta Bankura
11. Shital Kaiborto Bishnupur
12. Nirab Khan Bardhaman Purba
13. Jahanara Khan Asansol
     
State Kerala  
1. AM Ariff Alappuzha
2. K Radhakrishnan Alathur
3. V Joy Attingal
4. Prof. C Raveendranath Chalakudy
5. KJ Shine Ernakulam
6. Joyce George Idukki
7. MV Jayarajan Kannur
8. MV Balakrishnan Kasaragod
9. M Mukesh Kollam
10. Elamaram Kareem Kozhikode
11. VA Vaseef Malappuram
12. A Vijayaraghavan Palakkad
13. Dr. TM Thomas Isaac Pathanamthitta
14. KS Hamsa Ponnani
15. KK Shailaja Vadakara
     
State Tripura  
1. Rajendra Reang East Tripura
     
State Manipur  
1. Laishram Sotinkumar Singh Inner Manipur
     
State Assam  
1. Manoranjan Talukdar Barpeta

2024 lok sabha elections india India news communist party of india national news
