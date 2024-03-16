Lok Sabha elections 2024: Polls to be held in 7 phases from April 19

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and said that the polls to be held in 7 phases from April 19

Rajiv Kumar. Pic/PTI

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and said it will be held in seven phases. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and said that the polls to be held in 7 phases from April 19.

He said that the first phase will be held on 19th April, second phase on 26th April, third phase on 7th May, fourth phase on 13th May, fifth phase on 20th May, sixth phase on 25th May and the seventh phase on 1st June.

Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats will be held in 7 phases starting with voting for 102 seats in first phase on April 19, he added.

Voting for 89 seats across 13 states/UTs in 2nd phase on April 26, Rajiv Kumar said.

Voting for 94 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states/UTs in third phase on May 7 and the voting for 96 Lok Sabha seats across 10 states and UTs in fourth phase on May 13, he said.

Kumar said that fifth phase of voting for 49 Lok Sabha seats on May 20 and 6th phase on May 25 for 57 seats.

He added, the last and 7th phase of voting on June 1 to cover 57 Lok Sabha seats across eight states.

Voting for 96 Lok Sabha seats across 10 states and UTs in fourth phase on May 13.

With the announcement of election dates, the model code of conduct comes into immediate effect.

The Election Commission of India has issued guidelines for conducting elections in the country, outlining the The tenure of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House will have to be constituted before that.

The tenure of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha assemblies will also end in June.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

