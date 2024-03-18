Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal
Updated on: 18 March,2024 01:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Here is the full list of candidates: Punjab cabinet ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, and Balbir Singh have been nominated for the Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala constituencies respectively

AAP Candidate List 2024: Check state-wise candidate name and constituency

Pic/PTI

As the Indian political landscape evolves, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerges as a formidable contender in the Lok Sabha elections. Founded on the principles of anti-corruption and grassroots activism, AAP has garnered attention for its unique approach to politics since its inception in 2012.


AAP's performance in the Lok Sabha elections has been a subject of keen interest and speculation. While the party made a significant impact in the 2014 elections, winning four seats in Punjab, its performance in subsequent elections has been more modest.


Unlike the Lok Sabha elections 2014, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the AAP decided to contest elections on limited seats in some of the states and all the seats in Delhi, Goa, and Punjab. In the state of Haryana, the AAP formed an alliance with Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party to contest three Lok Sabha constituencies. The PAC also decided to support and campaign for CPI (M) in Kerala. The party also fielded its candidate from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. The AAP won only 1 constituency of Sangrur in Punjab.


As AAP gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the party faces the challenge of expanding its electoral base beyond its traditional strongholds and presenting a compelling alternative to voters disillusioned with mainstream politics. AAP's ability to harness grassroots support and mobilize voters will be crucial in determining its success in the upcoming elections.

After Delhi and Haryana, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled its initial lineup of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Punjab, marking a significant move by putting forward five of its Cabinet ministers for key constituencies.

Also Read: Election Commission: 12 states have more female voters than male

Earlier, AAP had also declared its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and Haryana. 

Voting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases beginning April 19 and ending June 1. The counting of polls will be held on June 4. 

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Check full list Of AAP candidates here

Sr. No. Candidate Name Constituency
     
State Punjab  
1. Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal Amritsar
2. Laljit Singh Bhullar Khadoor Sahib
3. Sushil Kumar Rinku Jalandhar
4. Gurpreet Singh GP Fatehgarh Sahib
5. Karamjeet Anmol Faridkot
6. Gurmeet Singh Khudian

Bathinda
7. Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sangrur
8. Balbir Singh

Patiala
   

 
State Delhi

 
1. Somnath Bharti

New Delhi
2. Sahi Ram

South Delhi
3. Mahabal Mishra

West Delhi
4. Kuldeep Kumar

East Delhi
   

 
State Haryana

 
1. Sushil Gupta

Kurukshetra

The list will be updated as per successive announcements

aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal india 2024 lok sabha elections India news national news
