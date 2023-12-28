Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the grand-old party Congress kicked off its campaign with 'Hum Taiyar Hain' rally in Nagpur ahead of the occasion of its 139th foundation day. Congress President Chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the rally's message resonated with the party's determination to adhere to its ideologies

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge/ PTI

Listen to this article Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of Nagpur rally says, 'Will never move from its ideology' x 00:00

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the grand-old party Congress kicked off its campaign with 'Hum Taiyar Hain' rally in Nagpur ahead of the occasion of its 139th foundation day. Congress President Chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the rally's message resonated with the party's determination to adhere to its ideologies, according to an ANI report.

Kharge, according to the ANI report, "On our foundation day, it's crucial to gather in significant numbers to communicate that the Congress will steadfastly adhere to its ideologies and advance with them. We aim to convey this message from Nagpur... keeping in mind the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, party leader Pawan Khera echoed the sentiment and said that Maharashtra and Nagpur have been crucial in fortifying the grand-old party's roots. "The message conveyed is what the entire nation seeks. Nagpur holds historical significance; it's where the foundation of Congress strengthened and flourished. Maharashtra and Nagpur are instrumental in the party's organization," told Pawan Khera to ANI in Nagpur.

Manickam Tagore, a Congress MP, emphasised the importance of combating hatred and promoting love, citing the presence of the RSS, a hate organisation, in Nagpur. Tagore embraced the Congress' objective of spreading love and friendship among all Indians, the ANI report stated.

According to the report, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a prominent Congress politician, praised the decision to hold the rally in Nagpur, recognising the influence of the BJP-Eknath Shinde Sena groups in deposing the Congress from office in the state.

The day commenced with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hoisting the party flag at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters in Delhi, marking the 139th Foundation Day celebration. Kharge convened with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajiv Shukla, KC Venugopal, and other leaders at the AICC Headquarters in Delhi, the report added.

According to the report, Congress leader and former member of Bihar Vidhan Sabha, Shakeel Ahmad, reaffirmed the party's enduring objective since its inception, aiming to foster societal unity and eliminate animosity. The Indian National Congress, founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (now Mumbai), has remained steadfast in its mission for over a century, promoting unity and inclusivity.

With ANI inputs

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!