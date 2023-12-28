Breaking News
Cong to sound poll bugle in Nagpur; Kharge, Sonia to attend

Updated on: 28 December,2023 07:26 AM IST  |  Nagpur
Agencies |

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will address the rally, according to party leaders

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Congress is all set to kickstart its campaign for the next year’s Lok Sabha elections with its mega rally ‘Hain Tayyar Hum’ to be held in Nagpur city on Thursday, the party’s 139th foundation day. “It will be a historic moment for the people of the country,” Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said addressing a press conference.


Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will address the rally, according to party leaders.  The mega event assumes significance as it will be held in Nagpur, where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) headquarters and ‘Deekshabhoomi’, the historic place where Dr B R Ambedkar embraced Buddhism, are located.


