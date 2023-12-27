Congress Party Formation: Facts about party's historic rise

Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, as a political institution, here are some facts about the party's historic rise

The Indian National Congress (INC) was founded on December 28, 1885, as a political institution that would decide the fate of a nation. Here are some fascinating facts concerning the Congress Party's formation and rise.

The founding members of the party, including Allan Octavian Hume, Dadabhai Naoroji, and Womesh Chunder Bonnerjee, envisioned a platform to address the complaints of the Indian public under British rule.

The party's character as a vanguard of the Indian liberation Movement was shaped by stalwarts such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, and a legion of liberation fighters.

A.O. Hume, a retired British civil officer, proposed the formation of the INC. His goal was to establish a political platform for educated Indians to express their concerns.

The INC's inaugural session was held in Bombay (now Mumbai) from December 28 to December 31, 1885. The first president was Womesh Chunder Bonnerjee.

Early leaders who attended the inaugural session were Dadabhai Naoroji, Dinshaw Wacha, Monomohun Ghose, and William Wedderburn.

From its inception, the Congress Party used a diverse approach to combating colonial tyranny. It represented the ambitions of a varied population with religious, linguistic, and socio-cultural roots.

The party's dedication to social reform and inclusivity was obvious in its efforts to elevate up marginalised groups of society.

The Congress Party was central to the Non-Cooperation Movement (1920-1922), a widespread protest against British policies that resulted in a fundamental upheaval in India's political landscape.

The Congress Party has been a leader in advocating for gender equality in politics. Indira Gandhi was India's first female Prime Minister, and she left an everlasting effect on the country's history.

The INC's goals developed over time, from resolving local problems to advocating for self-rule and complete independence.

The Congress-led administration of the 1990s, led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, enacted considerable economic reforms, liberalizing India's economy and laying the path for tremendous growth.

The Congress Party continues to be an important role in Indian politics, contributing to the country's governance and growth.

In reaction to changing political realities, the Congress Party has participated in coalition politics, creating partnerships with other regional parties in order to acquire more political influence.

