Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), linked to Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, the mastermind of the Mumbai terror attacks and founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has fielded candidates for every national and provincial assembly seat in Pakistan's forthcoming general elections on February 8, 2024.

At a conference on the partition of India in June 1947, are (from left) President of the Indian National Congress Acharya J B Kripalani, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Advisor to the Viceroy Sir Eric Melville, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Lord Mountbatten. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Congress party formation 2023: Honouring party's role in India's freedom struggle x 00:00

The Indian National Congress (INC), which celebrates its Foundation Day on December 28, is a tribute to India's rich political history and unwavering fight for independence. The Congress Party, founded in 1885, played an important role in moulding India's fate and forging a united front against colonial rule.

The founding members of the party, including Allan Octavian Hume, Dadabhai Naoroji, and Womesh Chunder Bonnerjee, envisioned a platform to address the complaints of the Indian public under British rule. However, the party's character as a vanguard of the Indian liberation Movement was shaped by stalwarts such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, and a legion of liberation fighters.

ADVERTISEMENT

From its inception, the Congress Party used a diverse approach to combating colonial tyranny. It represented the ambitions of a varied population with religious, linguistic, and socio-cultural roots. This inclusiveness fueled mass movements like the Non-Cooperation Movement and the Civil Disobedience Movement, rallying millions to stand united against British domination.

Mahatma Gandhi's nonviolent ideology became the Congress Party's guiding concept. His strategic ability to mobilise the public through satyagraha and peaceful protests etched a new paradigm in India's freedom fight. The famous Dandi March, Salt Satyagraha, and Quit India Movement represented the Congress's unflinching determination in its pursuit of freedom.

The party's dedication to social reform and inclusivity was obvious in its efforts to elevate up marginalised groups of society. Leaders such as B.R. Ambedkar pushed for oppressed people's rights, resulting in landmark changes such as the Poona Pact and the creation of India's Constitution, which established equality and justice for all citizens.

Following independence, the Congress Party played a critical role in pushing India towards democracy. Its leaders, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Indira Gandhi, guided the country through difficult times, building the groundwork for a modern, progressive India.

The journey of the Congress Party from the spearhead of the Indian Independence Movement to a prominent role in India's democratic environment exemplifies tenacity, sacrifice, and dedication to the nation's spirit. As the party celebrates its Foundation Day, it echoes the echoes of India's freedom struggle and continues to uphold the values of pluralism, secularism, and social justice.