Congress credits Bharat Jodo for triumph

Updated on: 14 May,2023 08:23 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh, considered the brains behind the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s execution also tweeted the same.

Congress leader Rizwan Arshad celebrates with party supporters after winning from the Shivajinagar constituency in Bengauluru. Pic/PTI

The Congress on Saturday hailed the Bharat Jodo Yatra for the party’s success in the Karnataka assembly polls, having won 15 of the 20 assembly constituencies in the state that the Rahul Gandhi-led foot march passed through.


arat Jodo Yatra’s execution also tweeted the same. Other opposition leaders also asserted that in the clash of narratives between Modi and the yatra, the cross-country march emerged a “clear winner”. 


