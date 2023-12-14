Congress denounces "murder of democracy"; slams govt over suspension of opposition MPs

The party alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has effectively rendered Parliament a mere "rubber stamp."

A total of 14 opposition MPs faced suspension, with Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien suspended from the Rajya Sabha, and 13 others, including nine from the Congress and DMK's Kanimozhi, suspended from the Lok Sabha for allegedly disrupting proceedings. The disruptions were related to the recent security breach in the Lok Sabha.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took to social media to express his discontent, labeling the suspension as an "endangerment of national security and the safety of the temple of our democracy - the Parliament."

Kharge accused the BJP of "shooting the messenger" by suspending MPs who sought a discussion on the security breach. He questioned the justification for the suspension, asking whether it was a crime to request a statement from the Union Home Minister or to seek a discussion on a critical security matter.

Kharge further emphasized that the suspension of opposition MPs, in the context of their concerns about a severe security breach, raises concerns about the democratic principles of the current dispensation, hinting at a potential slide towards a more authoritarian governance style.

Congress General Secretary (Organization) K C Venugopal also condemned the move, characterizing it as a "horrible, undemocratic move" to silence opposition MPs demanding accountability for the security breach. Venugopal criticized the government for suspending MPs while taking no action against the BJP MP allegedly involved in facilitating the entry of the intruders. He asserted that this move amounted to the "murder of democracy," accusing the BJP government of reducing Parliament to a mere rubber stamp.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, echoed these sentiments, alleging that democracy was being ruthlessly sacrificed. Chowdhury accused the government of attempting to divert attention from the primary issue of the security breach.

In a subsequent statement, the Congress highlighted the disparity in treatment, noting that while opposition MPs faced suspension, BJP MP Pratap Simha, implicated in recommending passes for the intruders, was "commended." This asymmetry in response has added fuel to the Congress's critique of the government's handling of the situation.

The suspension resolutions were moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi amid ongoing protests by the opposition, demanding statements from Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the security breach. The suspended MPs from various opposition parties had gathered in the well of the Lok Sabha, raising slogans and seeking accountability from the government.

The suspension resolutions affected multiple opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, DMK, and CPI-M. However, it was later noted that DMK member SR Parthiban was erroneously included in the list, and his name was subsequently removed after clarification that he was not present in Delhi but in Chennai. (With inputs from PTI)