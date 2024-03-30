Congress gets Rs 1.8K cr I-T notice

Congress slams BJP for ‘tax terrorism’ amid allegations of massive financial violations

Congress leaders Jairam and Maken during a press conference. Pic/PTI

The Congress on Friday said it has received fresh notices from the income-tax department, asking it to pay Rs 1,823.08 crore, and alleged that the BJP is in “serious violation” of income-tax laws for which authorities should raise a demand of more than Rs 4,600 crore from the saffron party. The Congress also accused the ruling BJP of indulging in “tax terrorism” to financially cripple the opposition party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here along with Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, party treasurer Ajay Maken alleged that the BJP is in serious violation of income-tax laws and said the I-T department should raise a demand of Rs 4,617.58 crore from the saffron party for such violations. Maken said political parties have to fill up a proforma of Form 24A, in which two basic and important pieces of information have to be furnished, the names and addresses of their donors. “We have analysed all the submissions of the BJP to the Election Commission (EC).

After Congress, CPI gets notice

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has received a notice from the income-tax department, asking it to pay “dues” of R11 crore for using an old PAN card while filing tax returns during the last few years, sources said on Friday.

