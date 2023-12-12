Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA to untangle BKC’s traffic mess on commissioner’s orders
Mumbai: Kurla-based medical trust shortlisted to run Aarey Hospital
Mumbai: AC double-decker buses introduced on two routes
Mumbai: Ban on feeding strays at Colaba garden draws ire of animal lovers
Kerala student says he made bomb threat to Mumbai airport to crash airline stocks
Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav to take oath on Wednesday
Over 345,000 Afghans deported from Iran to Afghanistan in 2 months: Taliban
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams Amit Shah over Jawaharlal Nehru Kashmir problem remarks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams Amit Shah over Jawaharlal Nehru 'Kashmir problem' remarks

Updated on: 12 December,2023 04:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's criticism of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, by saying that Shah lacks historical knowledge and often "rewrites" history.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams Amit Shah over Jawaharlal Nehru 'Kashmir problem' remarks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi outside the Parliament in New Delhi on December 12, 2023. Pic//PTI

Listen to this article
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams Amit Shah over Jawaharlal Nehru 'Kashmir problem' remarks
x
00:00

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's criticism of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, by saying that Shah lacks historical knowledge and often "rewrites" history.


During a Rajya Sabha session on Monday, Shah had held Nehru responsible for the Kashmir problem, attributing it to what he described as "mistakes" in declaring an "untimely" ceasefire and involving the United Nations in the matter.


In response to Shah's remarks, Rahul Gandhi defended Nehru, stating, "Pandit Nehru dedicated his life to this country. He was in jail for years. Amit Shah ji probably does not know history. I don't expect that he would know history as he keeps rewriting history."


Gandhi further emphasized that the focus should be on the critical issues of caste census and financial accountability. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to divert attention from these crucial matters.

"This is all about distraction; the basic issue is of caste census and participation—whose hands hold the country's money. They (BJP) don't want to discuss this issue; they are afraid of it and run away from it," the former Congress president told reporters outside Parliament.

Addressing the BJP's recent appointment of tribal and Other Backward Classes (OBC) Chief Ministers in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi noted, "Ours was also an OBC Chief Minister in Chhattisgarh, they have also made an OBC Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh; that is not the issue. The question is, what is the participation (of OBCs) within the structure."

While acknowledging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs to the OBC category, Gandhi raised concerns about the representation of OBCs within the government bureaucracy. He questioned the level of participation of OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis in institutional systems.

Also read: Maharashtra: BJP MLC alleges pro-Hamas slogans raised at rally; Fadnavis assures action

Gandhi asserted that the BJP often resorts to discussing figures like Nehru to distract from the core issues. He emphasized that the primary concern is about inclusive participation and representation in the country's governance structures.

Shah, on the other hand, maintained his stance, alleging that the opposition fails to acknowledge the positive changes on the ground in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. He contended that the entire nation understands that Nehru's "mistakes" regarding Kashmir led to the suffering of the people in the region. (With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

congress rahul gandhi news india India news national news amit shah jawaharlal nehru kashmir

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK