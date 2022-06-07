Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits Sidhu Moose Wala's house in Punjab

Top Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being greeted on his arrival at Mohali airport. Pic/PTI

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited Punjab’s Mansa district on Tuesday to express condolences to the parents of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29.



#WATCH | Punjab: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the residence of late singer and party leader Sidhu Moose Wala at his village Moosa in Mansa. pic.twitter.com/TpXDopNVHC — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2022

Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former deputy chief minister O P Soni and other party leaders accompanied him.

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala bore 19 bullet injury marks and would have died within 15 minutes, said his autopsy report. The assailants had sprayed bullets on 28-year-old Moose Wala in Jawahar Ke village after waylaying his vehicle. At least three weapons were used and thirty empty cases were found from the site. A panel of five doctors had conducted the post-mortem examination of Moose Wala.

The singer, who had joined the Congress in December last year, had unsuccessfully contested the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah too met the family members of Moose Wala in Chandigarh.

(With inputs from agencies)