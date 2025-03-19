Congress leaders should follow Tharoor: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday projected Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's praise of the government's handling of the Russia-Ukraine war as an endorsement of India's deft diplomacy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership

Shashi Tharoor, Member of the Lok Sabha. File Pic

The BJP on Wednesday projected Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's praise of the government's handling of the Russia-Ukraine war as an endorsement of India's deft diplomacy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Former Union minister and Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad described Tharoor's acknowledgement that he has been proved incorrect in his early criticism of the government for not speaking out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a case of "better late then never."

Prasad told reporters that the Modi government takes decisions that are good for India. "The way Shashi Tharoor has accepted it, if other Congress leaders would also acknowledge it, then it will be good," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the government's diplomatic skills are clear to everyone who understands foreign affairs and noted that Modi met the presidents of the two warring countries and drew similar warmth from both of them.

India has marked an epochal change in its diplomacy under Modi as it has gone from non-aligned to "all-aligned" in its approach, he said.

"India is emerging as a friend of the world and this is what has been expressed by the senior Congress leader," Trivedi said.

Tharoor said on Tuesday that the policy adopted by India following the outbreak of the conflict means that the country actually has a prime minister who can hug both the presidents of Ukraine and Russia two weeks apart and be accepted in both places.

The former minister of state for external affairs said, "I am still wiping the egg off my face because I am one person in the parliamentary debate who actually criticised the Indian position at the time back in February 2022."

Tharoor justified his changed stand on Wednesday and said he voiced his opinion as an Indian and does not see politics in that.

BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said all Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, as well as the other leaders of the INDIA opposition bloc should learn from Tharoor and appreciate him for his stand.

They should also appreciate India's "unique diplomatic position" under Modi's leadership, he said.

"Tharoor understands diplomacy. He has worked for a long time in the UN (United Nations). Today, he has appreciated the prime minister's decision," Patra told reporters in the Parliament complex.

