Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Sunita Williams and NASA’s Crew-9 for their courage and resilience after their successful return from a nine-month space mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended a heartfelt welcome to Sunita Williams following her return from an extended expedition in space. Williams, along with NASA Crew-9 astronauts Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, successfully splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule. The return marks the end of a mission that lasted over nine months — far longer than originally planned.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi praised the Crew-9 team for their resilience and unwavering spirit during their mission.

"Welcome back, #Crew9! The Earth missed you. Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions," PM Modi posted.

He further applauded the efforts of those involved in the mission's success, highlighting the seamless blend of precision and technological expertise that made the safe return possible.

"Space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality. Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career. We are incredibly proud of all those who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. They have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity," PM Modi added.

NASA's Crew-9 mission, which included Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, was initially scheduled to last just a week. However, the mission was extended to over nine months due to technical issues with Boeing's Starliner capsule, which delayed their return. NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov had also been in space since September 2024, making their homecoming highly anticipated.

The successful splashdown took place on Wednesday, marking the completion of a challenging and prolonged mission. The astronauts were carried out of the capsule on stretchers — a routine measure to help them adjust to Earth's gravity after such a long period in microgravity, CNN reported.

(With inputs from ANI)