Breaking News
One dead, two injured after falling into sewer drain in Malad
Shahu Maharaj, Praniti Shinde in Congress' first list of Maharashtra
Excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED
Car carrying Ramdas Athawale, his wife meets with accident; both unhurt
Man booked for raping woman repeatedly, extorting Rs 5 lakh in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > After withdrawing from LS poll race Congress national spokesperson Gupta now quits party
<< Back to Elections 2024

After withdrawing from LS poll race, Congress national spokesperson Gupta now quits party

Updated on: 22 March,2024 04:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Congress' national spokesperson Rohan Gupta on Friday resigned from primary membership and all other posts from the party citing 'humiliation' and 'character assassination'

After withdrawing from LS poll race, Congress national spokesperson Gupta now quits party

Rohan Gupta. Pic/X

Listen to this article
After withdrawing from LS poll race, Congress national spokesperson Gupta now quits party
x
00:00

In another setback to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, its national spokesperson Rohan Gupta on Friday resigned from primary membership and all other posts from the party citing 'humiliation' and 'character assassination'.


Gupta, was been given a Lok Sabha ticket from the Ahmedabad East seat by the Congress, but he withdrew himself from the race last week, citing his father's ill health.


Gupta on his X post said, "I took most difficult decision of my life of withdrawing my candidature. Now I am taking another most difficult decision of leaving the party after serving it for last 15 years because of constant humiliation and character assassination by the leader connected with Communication department."


He also posted his resignation letter on the social media. Gupta said he chose to quit the party with a broken heart, calling the decision 'very difficult but necessary to protect' his self-respect.

In a letter to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Gupta said, 'I hereby, resign from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect.'. 'I am deeply pained to inform you that constant humiliation and character assassination by one of the senior leaders connected to the Communications department of the party for last two years (which many senior party leaders are aware of) and now at the time of personal crisis has compelled me to take this decision,' he said in the letter.

"His behaviour has caused serious mental agony and stress and has compelled me to resign from the party with a broken heart to protect my self-esteem," Gupta added.

Gupta said that he decided to withdraw his candidature from the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat due to his father Rajkumar Gupta's reluctance to let him contest from the constituency that he represented as the candidate of the same party two decades back. Gupta, however, did not disclose what exactly made his father oppose his candidature. 

Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on May 7. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won all 26 seats in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

congress Lok Sabha Elections 2024 2024 lok sabha elections India news gujarat
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK