Breaking News
Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason
Gargai Dam: Civic body throws tribals under the bus
Mumbai: First sewage tunnel to treat Mithi water completed
Mumbai: BMC wants builders to clean nullahs passing through their projects
Mira Road murder: Cops find shop accused got poison from
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Congress pays homage to Army personnel killed in Galwan valley clash

Congress pays homage to Army personnel killed in Galwan valley clash

Updated on: 15 June,2023 12:07 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Congress, on the third anniversary of the Galwan clash, paid homage to the 20 Army personnel killed in the clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh

Congress pays homage to Army personnel killed in Galwan valley clash

Image used for representational purpose.

Listen to this article
Congress pays homage to Army personnel killed in Galwan valley clash
x
00:00

The Indian National Congress party on Thursday alleged that the Modi government is responsible for not maintaining status quo ante at the Line of Actual Control, saying it is wearing "tinted Chinese glasses".


According to PTI report, Congress, on the third anniversary of the Galwan clash, paid homage to the 20 Army personnel killed in the clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.


Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that India has lost possession of 26 patrolling points out of 65, and said it will continue to show the mirror of truth to the Modi government.


"The Modi Government is responsible for not maintaining the status quo ante at the LAC. We have lost possession of 26 Patrolling Points (PP) out of 65.We have attempted to raise this issue several times in Parliament, but the Modi Government wants to keep fellow Indians in the dark," Kharge charged on Twitter.

He also alleged that PM Narendra Modi's "clean chit" to China on Galwan is responsbile for Beijing achieving its nefarious designs.

"This is a body blow to our national security and territorial integrity," he said. "The Modi Government's 'Laal Aankh' has become blurred, on which it is wearing tinted Chinese glasses," Kharge said.

As a responsible opposition, the Congress chief said, "Our job is to keep the country united against the Chinese expansionist policy and to show the mirror of truth to the Modi Government".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the personnel killed in Galwan Valley. "Salute to all our brave soldiers who were martyred in the Galwan Valley this day. India will always remember the supreme sacrifice made by them to protect the country's borders," he said in a tweet.

Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley clash on June 15, 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)

Do you practice ecotourism?
news india India news national news congress ladakh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK