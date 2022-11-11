Congress president Kharge gifts laptop to Nanded boy aspiring to be software engineer

×
Updated on: 11 November,2022 03:43 PM IST  |  Nanded
The boy also told Gandhi that his school did not have a computer

File Photo


Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday gifted a laptop to Sarvesh Hatne, a schoolboy from Maharashtra's Nanded who aspires to be a software engineer.


During the Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Thursday, party leader Rahul Gandhi met Sarvesh who said he wishes to be a software engineer but has never seen a computer.



The boy also told Gandhi that his school did not have a computer.


The Congress leader mentioned his encounter with Sarvesh in his speech at a rally on Thursday evening.

The party later posted a video on social media of Gandhi sitting on the side of a road with Sarvesh and his friend showing them his own tablet and how to use it.

"Congress president Shri@Kharge, in presence of @RahulGandhi handed over a PC to Sarvesh Hatne, a young tech enthusiast and padyatrim. A little gesture from our end to help him discover more," the party said in a post. 

