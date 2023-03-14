Breaking News
Congress protesters face arrests, water cannon

Updated on: 14 March,2023 08:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
In Assam, top Congress leaders, including MLAs, were arrested during a protest against alleged fiscal scams under the Narendra Modi-government’s tenure. Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar said those arrested were allowed to leave on Personal Recognizance Bond

Cops use water cannon to disperse Congress supporters protesting against the Adani issue, in Chandigarh, on Monday. Pic/PTI


The Congress party on Monday held nationwide protests against the alleged Adani scam and other issues, following which many leaders and workers were held. 


In AAP-governed Punjab, police used water cannon against state Congress leaders and workers when they tried to force their way through barricades to ‘gherao’ the governor’s residence in protest against the BJP-led Centre over the Adani issue. Later, police detained Congress leaders, including Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, and workers.



Also Read: ‘Mr PM, let me remind you of times when you ridiculed India abroad’


In Assam, top Congress leaders, including MLAs, were arrested during a protest against alleged fiscal scams under the Narendra Modi-government’s tenure. Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar said those arrested were allowed to leave on Personal Recognizance Bond. 

Scores of Congress members were detained in Jammu, too, after they tried to take out a march to the Raj Bhavan over the Adani 
issue and alleged anti-people policies of the administration in Jammu and Kashmir.

