Congress protesters face arrests, water cannon

In Assam, top Congress leaders, including MLAs, were arrested during a protest against alleged fiscal scams under the Narendra Modi-government’s tenure. Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar said those arrested were allowed to leave on Personal Recognizance Bond

Cops use water cannon to disperse Congress supporters protesting against the Adani issue, in Chandigarh, on Monday. Pic/PTI

The Congress party on Monday held nationwide protests against the alleged Adani scam and other issues, following which many leaders and workers were held.

In AAP-governed Punjab, police used water cannon against state Congress leaders and workers when they tried to force their way through barricades to ‘gherao’ the governor’s residence in protest against the BJP-led Centre over the Adani issue. Later, police detained Congress leaders, including Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, and workers.

Scores of Congress members were detained in Jammu, too, after they tried to take out a march to the Raj Bhavan over the Adani

issue and alleged anti-people policies of the administration in Jammu and Kashmir.

