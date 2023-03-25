Congress releases first list of 124 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 March,2023 08:56 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar will contest the elections from his Kanakapura assembly constituency, according to the list

Representational image. Pic/iStock


The Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka with former chief minister Siddaramaiah being fielded from his Varuna seat.


Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar will contest the elections from his Kanakapura assembly constituency, according to the list.



The party has fielded former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara from the Koratagere (SC) constituency. Former ministers KH Muniappa and Priyanka Kharge will contest from Devanahalli and Chitapur (SC), respectively. Priyanka is the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.


The party's central election committee cleared the first list of candidates after a meeting in Delhi on March 17. The committee is chaired by Congress chief Kharge. Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

The Congress is the first party to release its candidates' list for the elections in Karnataka. The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for assembly polls in the southern state.

Assembly polls in Karnataka are slated before May when the tenure of the current assembly ends. The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the southern state. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

