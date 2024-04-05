Breaking News
Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Updated on: 05 April,2024 11:40 AM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

KC Venugopal, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge released the manifesto at the AICC headquarters in Delhi. 

Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge hold Congress manifesto/ Screengrab

The Indian National Congress on Friday released the party's manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which they have dubbed 'Nyay Patra'. The manifesto was released, in the presence of party leaders, by Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal at the AICC headquarters in Delhi. 


The manifesto focuses on five 'pillars of justice' and 25 guarantees under them. The opposition party, in its manifesto, stated that Lok Sabha Elections 2024 presents an opportunity to "radically change the style of governance that has been in evidence over the past decade". They appealed to the people to "look beyond religion, language, caste" and urged them to "choose wisely" and elect a "democratic government". 


The party in its manifesto said that it will restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir "immediately" and added it will also launch an urban employment program guaranteeing work for the urban poor in the reconstruction, renewal of urban infrastructure.


Furthermore, the party has promised to abolish the Agnipath program and direct armed forces to rescue normal recruitment to achieve the sanctioned strength.

The party in its manifesto also stated that it will conduct a pan-India socio-economic and caste census. 

Congress promises to pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. It also said that they will implement a 10 per cent quota in jobs and education for the economically weaker sections irrespective of the caste or community. 

The party also promised to adopt the Rajasthan model of cashless insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh for universal healthcare. 

Congress' manifesto stated that it guarantees a new 'Right to Apprenticeship Act' to provide a one-year apprenticeship to every diploma holder or graduate below the age of 25. It also said it will give a legal guarantee to Minimum Support Prices (MSP) announced by the government every year per the Swaminathan Commission recommendation. 

The party, focusing on the environment, said that they will constitute an independent Environment Protection and Climate Change Authority which will establish, monitor and enforce environmental standards. The party said it will also enforce National and State Climate Change plans. 

Furthermore, Congress has also promised to bring a law recognising civil unions between queer couples. 

