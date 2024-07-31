Breaking News
Mobile phone bursts into flames in monorail; passengers safe
Delhi rains: Over 100 mm rainfall recorded in an hour in national capital
Mumbai: C P Radhakrishnan takes charge as Maharashtra Governor
Man who used to fly to Mumbai, take shelter in drain to conduct thefts held
Maratha quota: Mahayuti, MVA not serious about community's demands, says Manoj Jarange
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Congress seeks privilege motion against PM

Congress seeks privilege motion against PM

Updated on: 01 August,2024 06:48 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Thakur, during his speech on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, made certain remarks that were expunged from proceedings

Congress seeks privilege motion against PM

Narendra Modi

Listen to this article
Congress seeks privilege motion against PM
x
00:00

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday submitted a notice to move a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having posted on ‘X’ a video that allegedly contained portions of remarks made by BJP MP Anurag Thakur that were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Chair.


Thakur, during his speech on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, made certain remarks that were expunged from proceedings. His apparent reference about Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s caste during the discussion had also caused a huge uproar in the House.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

narendra modi congress bharatiya janata party india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK