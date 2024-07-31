Congress seeks privilege motion against PM

Thakur, during his speech on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, made certain remarks that were expunged from proceedings

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday submitted a notice to move a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having posted on ‘X’ a video that allegedly contained portions of remarks made by BJP MP Anurag Thakur that were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Chair.

Thakur, during his speech on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, made certain remarks that were expunged from proceedings. His apparent reference about Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s caste during the discussion had also caused a huge uproar in the House.

