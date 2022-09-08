Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari
Mumbai: Most kaali-peeli taxis don't have seatbelt, experts raise concern
Don’t dismiss us from service, writes Lakhan Bhaiya encounter convict to deputy CM Fadnavis
Mumbai: MP’s PA held for impersonating Amit Shah’s security officer
Mumbai: D-man to be probed for allegedly threatening Malad high-rise residents
Mumbai: 26/11 hero’s family shocked to get gallantry medal by post
Mumbai reports 316 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; state count 1,094
Home > News > India News > Article > Congress slams Centre over raids against CPR Oxfam India IPSMF

Congress slams Centre over 'raids' against CPR, Oxfam India, IPSMF

Updated on: 08 September,2022 11:46 AM IST  |  Kanyakumari
PTI |

Top

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted raids and surveys in various states in separate cases related to alleged tax evasion, FCRA violations, and illicit funding of registered unrecognised political parties

Congress slams Centre over 'raids' against CPR, Oxfam India, IPSMF

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Centre over "raids" against some Delhi-based think-tanks alleging that it is a deliberate move to exterminate all independent media and voices.


The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted raids and surveys in various states in separate cases related to alleged tax evasion, FCRA violations, and illicit funding of registered unrecognised political parties, official sources said.

The operations also targeted the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), global NGO Oxfam India, and Bengaluru-based Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation, with raids on their premises.


Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Katra

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it's absolutely atrocious that research & advocacy organisations, and independent charitable trusts like CPR, Oxfam, and IPSMF have been raided "at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah."

"It's a deliberate move to exterminate all independent media and voices!" Ramesh said in a video statement from here. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Are you going to watch the Apple launch event `Far Out` today?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india congress national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK