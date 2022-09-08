Breaking News
Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Katra

Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Katra

Updated on: 08 September,2022 11:39 AM IST  |  Katra
ANI |

The earthquake occurred at 7:52 am with a depth of 10 km below the ground

Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Katra

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 62 km East-North-East of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, said National Center for Seismology on Thursday.


The earthquake occurred at 7:52 am with a depth of 10 km below the ground.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 62 km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, at around 7:52 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NSE said in a tweet.


Further details are awaited.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

