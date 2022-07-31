Earthquake jolts parts of Bihar, none hurt

There has been no account of any casualty or damage to property due to the quake, officials said.

Representative Image

Several places in Bihar were jolted by a magnitude 5.5 earthquake that struck Nepal's capital Kathmandu in the early hours of Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said. As per initial reports, the tremors were felt in Bihar's Katihar, Munger, Madhepura and Begusarai.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 10 suspended after 6-yr-old student was locked in class

There has been no account of any casualty or damage to property due to the quake, officials said. The earthquake occurred at 7:58 am around 147 km east-southeast of Kathmandu at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever