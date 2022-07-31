Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: 10 suspended after 6-yr-old student was locked in class

Updated on: 31 July,2022 11:22 AM IST  |  Hathras
Class II student was left locked in the classroom. Officials said, six-year-old Prem Prakash had fallen asleep, teachers and school staff, not noticing the child, locked the school and left

Uttar Pradesh: 10 suspended after 6-yr-old student was locked in class

Representative Image


Ten staffers, including the headmaster, of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district have been suspended after a sleeping class II student was left locked in the classroom, officials said on Saturday.

According to them, six-year-old Prem Prakash had fallen asleep in the classroom of the school on Wednesday. Teachers and school staff, not noticing the child, locked the school and left. 

When the boy woke up around 5 pm, he started crying. Hearing his cries, people in the neighbourhood gathered and broke the door to rescue the child, officials said.

