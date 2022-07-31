Uttar Pradesh: 10 suspended after 6-yr-old student was locked in class

Class II student was left locked in the classroom. Officials said, six-year-old Prem Prakash had fallen asleep, teachers and school staff, not noticing the child, locked the school and left

Representative Image

Ten staffers, including the headmaster, of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district have been suspended after a sleeping class II student was left locked in the classroom, officials said on Saturday.

According to them, six-year-old Prem Prakash had fallen asleep in the classroom of the school on Wednesday. Teachers and school staff, not noticing the child, locked the school and left.

Also Read: Jharkhand: 15-year-old girl raped, killed by five including a minor in Ranchi

When the boy woke up around 5 pm, he started crying. Hearing his cries, people in the neighbourhood gathered and broke the door to rescue the child, officials said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever