Jharkhand: 15-year-old girl raped, killed by five including a minor in Ranchi

According to Naushad Alam, Superintendant of Police, (rural) Ranchi, the incident was reported on July 23. The juvenile is the prime accused in the case. The victim and prime accused were friends, but she started talking to some other boy which irked the accused and he planned to kill her

Representative image

Ranchi Police on Saturday arrested four youths and apprehended one juvenile for allegedly raping and killing a 15-year-old girl in Lapung area of rural Ranchi.

According to Naushad Alam, Superintendant of Police, (rural) Ranchi, the incident was reported on July 23. The juvenile is the prime accused in the case. The victim and prime accused were friends, but she started talking to some other boy which irked the accused and he planned to kill her.

The official said the victim had gone for paddy cultivation with her sister. In the evening her sister went home but she left behind to complete the cultivation. When she did not return till late at night, the family informed the police. The police team launched the search in that area. Calls were made on the victim's mobile number which traced her deep into the jungle where she was found with her head smashed.

Also Read: Consider giving job to Hathras gang rape victim's family member, Allahabad HC asks UP govt

During the investigation, police reached out to the prime accused. Upon sustained interrogation, he confessed to his crimes. The juvenile revealed that he and his adult associates raped and killed the victim by smashing her skull.

Police have recovered the brick/stone used to smash her and the undergarments of the accused. Other evidence has also been collected. All samples have been sent to the forensic science lab.

The accused persons other than the minor have been identified as Roshan Horo, Sukhram Horo, Rahul Horo and Pawan Horo.

FIR was registered under sections 302, 376(3) of IPC and section 4/6 POCSO Act at Lapung police station.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.