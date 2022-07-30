Breaking News
Mumbai: Work on Diva station road overbridge 90 per cent complete
India's first monkeypox patient recovers
Don't agree with governor's remarks on Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde govt completes one month in office, but no sign of cabinet expansion yet
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Nine accused in gang rape of 11 year old arrested in Nagpur

Maharashtra: Nine accused in gang rape of 11-year-old arrested in Nagpur

Updated on: 30 July,2022 11:34 AM IST  |  Nagpur
ANI |

Top

The main accused is a prime suspect in a murder case too

Maharashtra: Nine accused in gang rape of 11-year-old arrested in Nagpur

Representational image


As many as 9 accused in the gang rape of a minor girl have been arrested in Maharashtra's Nagpur district.

The main accused is a prime suspect in a murder case too.

According to the information released by Puja Gaikwad, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Nagpur Rural police, the 9 accused were apprehended from Umred town in Nagpur district, on the charges of gang rape of an 11-year-old girl after police officers who were investigating a murder case stumbled upon information that their prime suspect was an alleged rapist too.


"Nine people have been arrested in Umred town of Nagpur district on charges of gang rape of an 11-year-old girl after police officers investigating a murder case stumbled upon information that their prime suspect was an alleged rapist too," said Puja Gaikwad, SDPO, Nagpur Rural police.

Further probe is underway in the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

maharashtra nagpur crime branch Crime News national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK