Maharashtra: Nine accused in gang rape of 11-year-old arrested in Nagpur

Representational image

As many as 9 accused in the gang rape of a minor girl have been arrested in Maharashtra's Nagpur district.

The main accused is a prime suspect in a murder case too.

According to the information released by Puja Gaikwad, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Nagpur Rural police, the 9 accused were apprehended from Umred town in Nagpur district, on the charges of gang rape of an 11-year-old girl after police officers who were investigating a murder case stumbled upon information that their prime suspect was an alleged rapist too.

Further probe is underway in the case.

