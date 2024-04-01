Congress slams PM Modi over his remarks on electoral bonds issue

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday rejected the suggestion that the electoral bond issue caused a setback to his government, saying no system is perfect and any shortcoming could be improved upon

The Congress on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the electoral bonds issue, claiming that while the corruption of his government had been known for a while, the setback is that there are now "hard numbers to prove it".

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday rejected the suggestion that the electoral bond issue caused a setback to his government, saying no system is perfect and any shortcoming could be improved upon, reported PTI.

In an interview with a TV channel, he also said those who are "dancing" over the matter will repent it, reported PTI.

Taking to social media, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh attacked Modi over his remarks and charged, "Every single day the prime minister scales new heights of hypocrisy and plumbs new depths of dishonesty".

"The prime minister has fully lied to the nation in his latest interview to a Tamil television channel. He claims that 'where funds have come from, how they are being used' is only known due to the Electoral Bond Scheme instituted by him," Ramesh said and put forward "relevant facts".

"The Electoral Bond Scheme was designed to be fully anonymous. In other words, Modi wanted to hide from the public the details of 'where funds have come from (to political parties), and how they are being used," he alleged.

For six years, between 2018 and 2024, not a single detail of which party got funds from which donor was revealed to the public, Ramesh said in a post on X.

In 2024, the Supreme Court intervened to reject the electoral bond scheme as unconstitutional. Up until the last day in court, the Modi government tried to defend the anonymity of the scheme, the Congress leader said.

Finally, the Supreme Court demanded that the SBI publish the details of who donated to which party, he noted.

"Still, the remote-controlled SBI lied to the court, saying it did not collect this information. Then, it requested three months' time to collate the data, conveniently seeking an extension until after the election. It was only the Supreme Court's strong intervention that forced the SBI to release the data publicly within days," Ramesh said in a post on X.

He alleged that the SBI was lying in the Supreme Court when it demanded a three-month extension to match donor data with the political parties.

"It took our team five lines of Python code and less than fifteen seconds to match each donor with the political party they donated to," he said.

"As for the PM's question of 'what have I done that I should face a setback (due to Electoral Bonds)?' Mr. Modi, the data has revealed your party and Government's monumental corruption," Ramesh alleged.

He claimed that "Rs. 4 lakh crores worth of contracts, projects, and environmental clearances can be linked to thousands of crores in electoral bond donations made by corporate donors to your party. The Government of India has been reduced to a supermarket - 'Chanda Do, Dhanda Lo'."

"At least 40 ED/IT/CBI raids on firms have been followed by hefty electoral bond donations by these firms to the BJP. The prime minister and his cronies have been engaged in a systematic 'hafta vasuli'," Ramesh alleged.

"The corruption of the Modi Sarkar has been known for a while now; the setback is that there are now hard numbers to prove it. Unfortunately, we can expect the prime minister to continue his full-time job of lying to the Indian people to cover it up," the Congress leader said in a post on X.

In his interview, PM Modi said, "Tell me what have we done that I should see it as a setback? I firmly believe that those dancing over it (bond details) and taking pride in it are going to repent."

The prime minister said it is due to the electoral bond system put in by his government that the sources of funding and its beneficiaries could be found out.

If a trail is available today, it is because of the presence of bonds, he said, asking if any agency can tell about the sources of funding and their beneficiaries for the polls before 2014, the year he came to power.

"No system is perfect. There can be shortcomings which could be improved upon," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)