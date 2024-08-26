Breaking News
Congress slams PM Modi’s U-turn on pension

Updated on: 26 August,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge mocks the Centre’s Unified Pension Scheme, says the ‘U’ in UPS stands for U-turns

The Congress on Sunday took a jibe at the Centre over its announcement of the Unified Pension Scheme, saying the ‘U’ in UPS stands for Modi government’s “U-turns”. The opposition party’s swipe came a day after the Union Cabinet approved an assured pension of 50 per cent of salary for those who joined the service after January 1, 2004, under the National Pension System (NPS).


Fulfilling long pending demands of government employees ahead of assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which assures guaranteed pension.



Taking a dig at the government, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The ‘U’ in UPS stands for Modi Govt’s U turns! Post June 4, the power of the people has prevailed over the arrogance of power of the Prime Minister.” “Rollback in the budget regarding Long Term Capital Gain/Indexation. Sending Waqf Bill to JPC. Rollback of Broadcast Bill. Rollback of Lateral Entry,” Kharge said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

